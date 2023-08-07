What inspired the VPRO to invite the controversial politician Khadija Arib to Summer guests? In this TV program, people of merit are put in the spotlight for three hours in a portrayal interview, enlightened with favorite video fragments. This works best if the guest is prepared for honest introspection. That is why politicians are less suitable. They are trained to play fair weather and talk around it. There is little room for a sharp interrogation that pierces through their professional shield: it must remain cozy.

Former President of the House of Representatives Arib is under investigation after complaints from officials about years of “abuse of power” and an erratic “reign of terror”. She declined to comment on the allegations. What would she say about it in Zomergasten? From the opening tune I was waiting for interviewer Theo Maassen to finally start talking about it. That wait lasted no less than two hours.

And the wait was not rewarded. Arib didn’t budge. She only repeated what she had said before: the investigation is a “collective lynching” based on “slander”. It would be a personal vendetta of the current Chamber President Vera Bergkamp. “To this day I don’t know what it’s all about,” Arib said. She had to put things in order in the administration, she said, and that went wrong with the top officials. Ordinary officials would love her. Not the employees, but Arib are the victims, she believed. She compared herself to the victims of the Groningen earthquakes.

Interviewer Theo Maassen did his best to be a little critical, but he formulated too vaguely, and always offered Arib a way to escape the question. She did say that she will not return to politics: “I have closed that.”

Close girlfriend

After twenty minutes, Maassen gave up and abruptly switched to Arib’s favorite Lebanese singer Fayruz. But I was no longer interested in that. Nor in Arib’s poetic friend Judith Herzberg, or in the opera fragment, which is beautiful in itself. The investigation into Arib’s alleged misconduct hung like a shadow over the evening. As long as Arib didn’t really get into that, I couldn’t believe her when she talked about the rest of her life. While there was plenty of potential fascinating in it: coming to the Netherlands as a Moroccan child, the struggle to get to the top as an outsider, her mother suffering from dementia. Also potentially interesting was her time as a social worker, dealing with imprisoned and abused Moroccan women, and her struggle against the reign of terror of Morocco’s King Hassan II.

What didn’t help was that Arib was quite armored in the evening. As President of the House, she was praised for her authority, humor and flexibility, she was loved, could charm, which is why many people still support her, and undoubtedly the reason why the VPRO invited her. But that Arib was nowhere to be seen this evening.

Significant was a fragment from Villa Felderhof, in which former CDA leader Dries van Agt goes on safari with former VVD leader Hans Wiegel. Thick buddies incensing each other. In their time, the two distinguished themselves by their ability to wrap the media so well. Just like Arib. However, that is not what she got out of it: she saw the fragment as proof that it used to be much more fun in politics. These days, politicians were out to damage each other, she said. You could also conclude: you used to get away with it.