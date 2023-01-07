Don Cheadlethe actor who plays James Rhodes / War Machine and who will star in this year’s film Armor Warshe revealed during an interview that he had only two hours to decide whether or not to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As you recall, Cheadle made his role debut in Iron Man 2, replacing Terrence Howard who had played Rhodey in the first film of the saga. Back in the Marvel days he stated that they’ve been wanting to team up with the current face of War Machine for a long time, but apparently it was more of a “take it or leave it.”

“I was at my son’s birthday,” Cheadle said. “They called me and said ‘this is what’s happening and we’re offering you the part, but if you don’t say yes we’ll move on to the next one. It’s going to be very quick, why don’t you take an hour to decide if you’re up for it? ‘ Was it a six-picture deal and I had an hour to decide?”

The actor knew about Iron Man 2, but at the time he was not given concrete details about the other films he was supposed to be a part of, other than some vague information that the Avengers were involved. Given an extra hour to decide, he spent it talking to his wife and his agent.

As we know, given the extraordinary success of Marvel productions, Cheadle made the right choice. “With each new film Rhodey emerges more and more from Tony’s shadow to become a standalone character, but we haven’t explored who he really is yet and that’s what will happen in Armor Wars.”