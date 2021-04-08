Harmony 10 and Serrano Heart They are two of the most famous Piuran orchestras loved by the public; However, hundreds of users of social networks turned their criticism towards both groups, after they confirmed their participation in the closing of the virtual campaign of the controversial presidential candidate Rafael López Aliaga.

Walter Lozada, director of Harmony 10, and Edwin guerrero, from Corazón Serrano, decided to respond to the attacks and agreed that the presence of their cumbia groups at the Popular Renovation event, does not mean an endorsement of the candidate .

“Unfortunately many people do not understand that they have only hired us, but I hope that the public does not judge us, because we are only doing our job. We only make music and we just want to make people happy, we have nothing to do with political issues, we don’t get involved in those things, ”explained the Corazón Serrano leader.

For his part, Lozada highlighted the opportunity to have a job for the popular ‘Universidad de la Cumbia’ and its musicians, as the entertainment sector was badly hit during the pandemic.

“I don’t care who hires us to sing, people who criticize us on social media are not going to feed us, and the least I care about is campaigning for a politician. The only thing I can say to all those who criticize us is that I am glad that there is a little work for me and my musicians, ”said the veteran musician.

It should be noted that the comic actor Fernando Armas will also participate in the aforementioned virtual show, due to the closing of the Rafael López Aliaga campaign.

