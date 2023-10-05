A 16-year-old Iranian girl who was not wearing a veil in the Tehran metro is in a coma after being rushed to hospital on Sunday, October 1. An NGO accuses the moral police of having attacked it, an accusation refuted by the general director of the Tehran metro, with video surveillance images to support it. However, the turbulent circumstances of her condition are reminiscent of the Mahsa Amini case.

A 16-year-old Iranian girl was hospitalized on Sunday, October 1, after being evacuated unconscious from the Tehran subway. According to the Kurdish human rights NGO Hengaw, young Armita Geravand was still in a coma on Tuesday, October 4, “after suffering a serious physical attack by moral police officers in the Tehran metro.”

According to the organization, the teenager is in the Fajr hospital, a military center. An Iranian journalist was arrested on Monday, October 2, in Tehran, after going to the hospital to investigate the condition of the young woman “who fainted in the subway,” announced the reformist newspaper ‘Shargh’, for which she works.

“Maryam Lotfi, a journalist for the newspaper ‘Shargh’, was detained,” the newspaper said on its website on Monday night, without giving details about the reasons for her arrest. The woman was released a few hours later.

Hospital under close surveillance

“According to an informed source, due to the massive presence of security forces at Fajr hospital, visits to the victim, not even his family, are currently not allowed,” NGO Hengaw reported.

Prague-based Persian media outlet ‘Radiofarda’ also confirmed that the hospital, and in particular its intensive care unit, was cordoned off by Iranian security forces, stating that “not even hospital staff are allowed to access this plant.”

While the news of Armita Geravand’s hospitalization began to spread on Sunday, flooding social networks, the general director of the Tehran metro, Masood Dorosti, denied any “verbal or physical conflict” between the teenager “and passengers or managers” who were working at that time.

He added in an interview with the official Iranian agency Irna that these accusations “are false” and “can be refuted with the video surveillance images of the subway.”

According to Irna, the student fainted as a result of a “tension drop” while trying to board the subway.

The version of the “tension drop” supported by video surveillance images

Video surveillance images released by the agency show a group of teenagers without headscarves boarding a subway train. One of them is taken out of the car. She appears to be unconscious. After a jump in the recording, the paramedics arrive and take the unconscious girl away. However, no video of the interior of the car has been released.

In an interview published on Tuesday, Armita Geravand’s parents confirmed the “tension drop” hypothesis.

“As they say, it lowered her tension,” her mother says in the video, which many observers describe as a “forced confession” from the girl’s parents.

According to ‘Radiofarda’, which spoke with a source, Armita Geravand was detained by the moral police a few minutes before she fell ill, at the entrance to the subway station, in the company of other young women who were not wearing a veil. After a verbal altercation, a police officer allegedly pushed one of the girls. According to this source, the student fell to the ground. After a few minutes and with the help of two other girls, she got up and got back into the subway car.

Iran was shaken for several months by protests sparked by the death, on September 16, 2022, of Mahsa Amini, detained by the morality police for violating the strict dress code imposed on women.

More than 90 Iranian journalists have been harassed by authorities for attempting to cover the protests or investigate the death of Mahsa Amini.

Among them, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, two journalists who covered the Mahsa Amini case, have been detained since September last year and are on trial in Tehran, accused, among other things, of conspiracy against national security.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French