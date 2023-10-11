His health conditions worsened Armita Garavandthe 16-year-old Iranian who suffered a head injury inside the Tehran metro during an argument with security because she wasn’t wearing a headscarf and has been in a coma, hospitalized, since October 1st.

“We killed Armita Garawand, she deserved it”, the shocking admission of the Iranian moral police official



This was reported by Hengaw, the NGO that first spread news about the young woman. According to the NGO, the 16-year-old’s state of consciousness is very low. For a few days her parents were prevented from visiting her in hospital. On Monday, her mother, who was placed in custody last week, was allowed to briefly visit her daughter.