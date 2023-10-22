Armita Garavand, the 16-year-old Iranian who was attacked on October 1st by a subway guard for removing her veil, would now be in an irreversible coma: “Brain death seems certain”, reports the website of the Iranian agency Borna. The girl is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Fajr hospital in Tehran. In recent weeks, news had spread that the regime, which denies the reconstruction of the attack, was keeping the girl alive to avoid further protests as was the case with Mahsa Amini. In recent days, doctors had informed Armita’s family that her condition was desperate.