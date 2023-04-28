The escalation came hours after the two sides agreed to extend the truce for 72 hours, to allow foreign governments to complete the evacuation of their citizens.

The multiple short truces did not stop the fighting, but they created enough calm for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign countries to evacuate thousands of their citizens by land, air and sea.

Khartoum clashes

Residents reported that violent clashes broke out in the upscale Kafouri neighborhood of Khartoum, where the army had earlier used warplanes to bomb the Rapid Support Forces, in the area.

Clashes were also reported around the army headquarters, the presidential palace and the area near Khartoum International Airport.

Omdurman clashes

In Omdurman, a city along the Nile opposite the capital Khartoum, a protest group reported “continuous explosions” in the Karari area early Friday.

On Friday morning, an official statistic issued by the Ministry of Health in the state of North Darfur, western Sudan, revealed that the armed clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in the city of El Fasher left at least 13 children dead and 39 injured, while the number of civilian deaths exceeded 62 people and 383 wounded.

An international desire for calm

The African Union, the United Nations and the Quartet countries welcomed the extension of the ceasefire for a period of 72 hours, by the two warring parties in Sudan, on Thursday, calling for its full implementation.

A statement issued by the Quartet, which includes the United States, Britain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Nations, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), said it also welcomes the willingness of the two parties to start a dialogue for a more sustainable cessation of hostilities, and to ensure unhindered humanitarian access.