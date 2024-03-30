Israeli media and an Egyptian security source said that truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas will resume in Cairo on Sunday.

Walla website correspondent Barak Ravid said that an Israeli delegation consisting of representatives of the Shin Bet, the army, and the Mossad will head to Cairo tomorrow to complete negotiations regarding the hostages, while the war council will meet on Sunday evening to discuss the latest developments, discuss the issue of the kidnappers, and continue negotiations.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said that the mediators are interested in presenting a new plan to the parties in order to make this round a success.

The negotiations will be held a day before other talks held by Israeli officials in Washington to discuss arrangements for the military operation that Israel intends to implement in Rafah.

CNN reported, citing American officials, that the postponed talks between the United States and Israel regarding the possible ground operation in Rafah, south of Gaza, may be held on Monday in Washington.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the talks scheduled for this week after the United States refused to block a United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of prisoners held by Hamas.

The Israeli delegation proposed rescheduling the talks for Monday, officials said, acknowledging that the timing was complicated by a March 31 deadline facing the Israeli government to draft a new law governing the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, who have long been exempt from mandatory military service.