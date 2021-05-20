ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict starting Thursday night.

This was confirmed by the Palestinian organization Hamas in the evening. The media had previously reported that the Israeli security cabinet approved a ceasefire. The ARD and the ZDF also reported on Thursday evening of a ceasefire in the region.

In the afternoon, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) met with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmud Abbas, the President of the West Bank. The ceasefire should apply from 2 a.m. on Friday.

