Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a ceasefire in Moscow. It is fragile, the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues.

MOSCOW taz | Since 12 noon on October 10th, there has been an armistice on the Caucasian front on the Nagorno-Karabakh borders, at least on paper. At the end of the week, Vladimir Putin urged the parties to peace negotiations and summoned both to Moscow. They reacted immediately to the order from Russia. After ten hours of negotiations, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday night in Moscow.

First, prisoners of war are to be exchanged and fallen soldiers handed over. The International Red Cross is responsible for the logistics of the exchange. However, both warring parties did not adhere to the agreements for a long time on Saturday. Instead, they accused each other of breaking the bargain.

The Minsk Group, which has been involved in the conflict for 26 years, is to continue the peace negotiations. In addition to Russia and the USA, France is also part of the mediation group. In the last few years, however, she has not taken on any decisive intermediary work.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict simmered, barely noticed by the international community. There were brief bloody outbreaks in 2018, 2016 and 2015 that left dozens of victims. However, the fundamental problem of the territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the mountain region was not addressed.

Both sides consider Nagorno-Karabakh to be their territory

The last attack on Azerbaijan at the end of September 2020 has so far claimed the lives of more than 320 Armenian soldiers. Thousands of residents were forced to flee from Karabakh. Azerbaijan has kept its own losses under wraps, but has lamented the deaths of 30 civilians.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev saw the Moscow meeting as a “last chance” for a peaceful solution to the conflict. He told the RBK broadcaster that Azerbaijan was ready to sit down “tomorrow” at the negotiating table headed by the Minsk Group.

However, Armenia has to come to terms with the fact that it will “never see the Azerbaijani areas of Karabakh again and will not make any attempts to defeat them militarily,” said Aliyev. Even the aggressive choice of language is likely to be seen as another attack in Yerevan.

Both sides consider Nagorno-Karabakh to be their territory. In the 1920s the Soviet Union had added the mountains to the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, at that time it was only an administrative act. The share of the Azeri population increased from 5 to 23 percent. Since the end of the war for Karabakh in 1994, which the Armenians won, the region has not come to rest. Azerbaijan rightly insists that Karabakh is part of its own national territory under international law.

Turkey supports Azerbaijan

So far, Armenia has not recognized Nagorno-Karabakh’s existence as an independent state either. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made this public before the negotiations in Moscow.

Azerbaijan, this should not be enough. Baku insists on the return of the occupied territories. Turkey also supports Azerbaijan. So far, Ankara had called on the Turkish speaking Azeris to show restraint and voted for a peaceful solution to the conflict. However, the geopolitical balance around the territorial dispute has shifted.

Moscow had waited a long time to intervene on the armistice. It usually turned on after a few days with previous attacks. Ankara’s activities may have made the Kremlin wait. Moscow probably didn’t want to jeopardize its partnership with Turkey against the West.

The mediation of the Moscow ceasefire went very quickly despite the delayed start. In the end, the Kremlin even left the impression of being a neutral mediator. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan doubted this. Baku distrusts the military alliance between Moscow and Yerevan. Armenia, on the other hand, is disappointed because Moscow allegedly is not meeting its alliance obligations. Moscow is hesitating, however, as it does not want to endanger relations with Baku or Yerevan.