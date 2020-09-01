Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip have agreed on a ceasefire. Both sides have enough problems of their own.

The good news first: The ceasefire that was negotiated Monday to Tuesday between Israel and Hamas shows that neither party is interested in an open war – not least because of the pressing domestic political problems the governments in Gaza are facing how to fight in Israel.

Popular trust in Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, is shattered. Hamas is struggling to maintain its leadership against Islamic Jihad and other radical Islamist groups. Corona has exacerbated distrust.

Now there are the first cases of infection in the cordoned-off coastal strip, which is under Israeli occupation, despite strict controls on immigrants. The population is alarmed by the lack of medical care. If Hamas does not want to completely lose the trust of the people, it cannot afford the Israeli reaction to rocket fire: import ban on fuel, downsizing of the fishing zone. The consequences of an actual war would be more than devastating.

But the Israeli government has also sunk into domestic political chaos and has turned a large part of the population against it. The unholy alliance between competitors Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu can break at any time. Netanyahu is on trial for corruption allegations, and tens of thousands have been protesting on the streets for weeks against him and the government’s failure in the corona crisis. Only the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates has dampened the nosedive of Netanyahu’s polls somewhat.

Political instability in Gaza and Israel is currently preventing war. The bad news, however, is that the next escalation is only a matter of time. The victims are the Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the Israelis in the border area. Because a real solution to the conflict is a long way off.