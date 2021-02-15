Three Ukrainian soldiers are killed in a mine. Observers warn of a renewed escalation of the conflict by the middle of the year.

KIEV taz | People were killed again on the front in eastern Ukraine. On Sunday morning, three Ukrainian soldiers stepped on a mine near the armistice line at Nowoluhanske. The three were dead on the spot. President Volodimir Zelensky sent Defense Minister Andrei Taran and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Ruslan Khomchak, to investigate the deaths in the region.

The latest incident shows that the ceasefire that has been in force since July 27, 2020 is only hanging by a thread. Since July 27, 2020, 18 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed, four of them in January and ten in February.

A further worsening of the conflict is inevitable, quoted the portal of the weekly newspaper NV Alexey Arestovych. He is an advisor to the staff in the Presidential Office and a member of the Ukrainian delegation in the trilateral contact group in Minsk. This escalation will occur by summer at the latest. Arestovych’s boss, Chief of Staff Andrei Ermak, also believes that “negotiations cannot continue as long as they kill our people”.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov had reported new outbreaks of violence earlier this month. There could be no question of a peace process, quoted the NV Avakov. And Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine and currently head of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Minsk, suggests on the television station Ukraina 24 that every shot be answered immediately with a reverse shot. “The reaction has to be tough in everything, otherwise they will interpret our concessions as a weakness,” said Kravchuk.

No maps of minefields

The recent violence in the “Luhansk People’s Republic” is viewed diametrically opposite. The three Ukrainian soldiers were killed because they stepped on a Ukrainian mine, said Jakow Osadtschij, official spokesman for the “People’s Militia”. The three of them had no maps of minefields with them. Meanwhile, Russian media reported on Monday of an assassination attempt on an unnamed commander of the “Luhansk People’s Republic”. The man and his daughter, who was sitting in the car, are in inpatient treatment.

The OSCE also reports numerous violations of the ceasefire. The OSCE registered a particularly large number last Thursday. The ceasefire in the Donetsk region was broken 894 times. Of these, 848 shots were fired in a region controlled by insurgents supported by Russia.

Another victim of the worsening situation is a planned prisoner exchange. On January 23, the Ukrainian human rights officer Lyudmilla Denisova gave details of a planned prisoner exchange. But the families of the prisoners are still waiting for their relatives to this day.