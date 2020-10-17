The last time the FC Bayern players experienced something like this in the youth team. Before the game at Arminia Bielefeld, they do not go into the guest cabin. Your locker room is in a neighboring school.

ZFor the first time in eleven years, FC Bayern are back in the Bundesliga with Arminia Bielefeld. The players will probably not forget their visit to the promoted team anytime soon.

Since the Corona requirements could not be implemented in the narrow arena, the Munich professionals did not change in the guest cabin as usual, but in a neighboring school. That reports “Bild”.

The Gertrud-Bäumer-Realschule is around 50 meters from the stadium. The Arminia had laid out a black matted path for the guests to walk before kick-off. According to the report, the Bavarians themselves initiated the move.

In the game Bayern then, as expected, played with an almost completely new team compared to the 3-0 in the DFB Cup against 1. FC Düren on Thursday. Of the eleven players who started against the fifth division 46 hours earlier, only two are in the starting line-up in Ostwestfalen in Niklas Süle and Thomas Müller.

No spectators in Bielefeld

But captain Manuel Neuer and striker Robert Lewandowski moved back into the team. National player Joshua Kimmich is not in Bielefeld, his girlfriend is expecting the second child, according to FC Bayern.

Since Bielefeld has been classified as a risk area since Friday, the record champions’ first guest appearance at Arminia in eleven and a half years took place without spectators.