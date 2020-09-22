Actually wanted to Arminia Bielefeld last Sunday start selling tickets for the upcoming home game against 1. FC Cologne to make it available on their own homepage. However, technical problems caused the site to collapse – hackers are believed to be responsible.
For a long time it was silent about the notorious Russian hackers, who are said to have manipulated all elections of the past years in all countries of the world in order to usurp world domination. But this was apparently just the calm before the storm, because this underground organization was preparing a blow of the highest category – an attack on the servers of Arminia Bielefeld!
5,400 spectators should be admitted to Bielefeld next Saturday when Arminia’s first home game is against Cologne. Last Sunday, Bielefeld provided an online portal for ticket allocation especially for this purpose. However, the enormous rush of users was not expected, as Arminia’s commercial director Markus Rejek explained on Monday.
Instead of the expected 30,000 accesses, over 100,000 requests are said to have been received, which led to a collapse of the server. At first there was talk of “technical problems”, but Bielefeld’s President Hans-Jürgen Laufer sat down today Sport1 firmly – there were Russian and Chinese hackers at work!
“There are always charlatans who are on the net. They hooked up in the hope of being able to fish something from us. That happened – from Russia and China. That was clearly evident from the data,” said Laufer on Tuesday .
In the meantime, the damage should be repaired and ticket issuance should start again. It is still questionable what the hackers wanted to achieve with this attack. Was it wrong and actually wanted to sabotage the Ostwestfalen-Lippe Chamber of Crafts? Did you want to save the audience from the Bielefeld-Cologne hit? Had Putin asked for an autograph card from Ansgar Brinkmann in vain and was now looking for revenge? Or was it angry Cologne residents who got angry because of the carnival failure and went to work with the wrong IP address?
The world demands answers!
