The Bundesliga climber Arminia Bielefeld apparently strengthened for the new season with Sebastian Vasiliadis. The talented midfielder is moving from SC Paderborn to the Arminia.
Again kicker reports, Bielefeld is said to have grabbed Sebastian Vasiliadis after Janni Serra from Holstein Kiel. The 23-year-old will move from Paderborn to the Alm for free at the end of the season.
Already in the summer the Arminia tried hard to get Vasiliadis, but could not agree on a transfer with the SCP. Now it works with the tech-savvy midfielder in the second attempt. The official confirmation of the transfer is still pending.
