FC Bayern: Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Hernandez – Kimmich, Tolisso – Gnabry, Goretzka, Coman – Lewandowski

After the two Supercup victories and the 1: 4 defeat in Hoffenheim, FC Bayern said goodbye to the international break with a well-deserved but happy 4: 3 home win against Hertha BSC. On Thursday evening, the record champions’ B-Elf celebrated a lackluster 3-0 victory in the DFB Cup against 1. FC Düren.

The last five games of both clubs at a glance:

Arminia Bielefeld:

VfL Bochum – Bielefeld 1: 1 (test match)

Werder Bremen – Bielefeld 1-0

Bielefeld – 1. FC Cologne 1-0

Eintracht Frankfurt – Bielefeld 1: 1

Rot-Weiss Essen – Bielefeld 1-0 (DFB Cup)

FC Bayern:

1.FC Düren – FC Bayern 0: 3 (DFB-Pokal)

FC Bayern – Hertha BSC 4: 3

FC Bayern – Borussia Dortmund 3-2 (Supercup)

TSG Hoffenheim – FC Bayern 4-1

FC Bayern – FC Sevilla 2-1 nV (UEFA Supercup)