On Saturday evening receives climbers Arminia Bielefeld the FC Bayern Munich. The two clubs last faced each other in the 2008/09 season, in which Munich won twice. The top game was originally supposed to be played in front of around 5,400 fans. After the number of corona cases in Bielefeld has risen in recent days, the Schüco Arena is only allowed to be a maximum of 300 spectators. Further information about the game can be found in the following overview.
Date: 10/17/2020
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Venue: Schüco Arena (Bielefeld)
TV: Sky Sport 1
Stream: Sky Go, Sky Ticket
“I dare to predict that Bayern will have more possession on Saturday,” said Arminia coach Uwe Neuhaus. His team will therefore not surrender without a fight. “We also have to look for the way forward and remain dangerous,” said the 60-year-old, who will not have four players to play against the reigning champions. While newcomer Arne Maier (training deficit) comes too early, Andreas Voglsammer (rehab after broken foot), Cebio Soukou (muscle injury) and Cedric Brunner (severe bruise) are all out.
“Under Uwe Neuhaus as coach, Bielefeld has a very structured structure and some good players in their ranks,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick praising the newcomer. After the cup game on Thursday evening (3-0 victory against 1. FC Düren), in which no national players except Niklas Süle were used, the trainer wants to get an exact picture of the condition of the entire team during training on Friday afternoon. “It’s a tough program, but we have enough players,” said the 55-year-old, who is currently suffering from three failures: Leroy Sané (rehabilitation training), Tanguy Nianzou (muscle injury) and Chris Richards (calf problems).
Arminia Bielefeld: Ortega – Brunner, Pieper, van der Hoorn, Lucoqui – Prietl – Doan, Hartel – Edmundsson, Cordova – Klos
FC Bayern: Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Hernandez – Kimmich, Tolisso – Gnabry, Goretzka, Coman – Lewandowski
After the surprising cup against Rot-Weiss Essen, Bielefeld has sold significantly better in the Bundesliga so far. After the first three days of play, the promoted player has four points in the account. Most recently, the Neuhaus-Elf Werder Bremen had to admit defeat just 0: 1.
After the two Supercup victories and the 1: 4 defeat in Hoffenheim, FC Bayern said goodbye to the international break with a well-deserved but happy 4: 3 home win against Hertha BSC. On Thursday evening, the record champions’ B-Elf celebrated a lackluster 3-0 victory in the DFB Cup against 1. FC Düren.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
Arminia Bielefeld:
VfL Bochum – Bielefeld 1: 1 (test match)
Werder Bremen – Bielefeld 1-0
Bielefeld – 1. FC Cologne 1-0
Eintracht Frankfurt – Bielefeld 1: 1
Rot-Weiss Essen – Bielefeld 1-0 (DFB Cup)
FC Bayern:
1.FC Düren – FC Bayern 0: 3 (DFB-Pokal)
FC Bayern – Hertha BSC 4: 3
FC Bayern – Borussia Dortmund 3-2 (Supercup)
TSG Hoffenheim – FC Bayern 4-1
FC Bayern – FC Sevilla 2-1 nV (UEFA Supercup)
Source (quotations): fcbayern.com & arminia-bielefeld.de
