Of the FC Bayern Munich and Arminia Bielefeld part in the Monday game of the Bundesliga with a draw. Arminia uses its chances and creates the surprise. The Munich team still remain leaders. Bielefeld remains in relegation rank 16.
Goals: 0: 1 Vlap (9th), 0: 2 Pieper (37th), 1: 2 Lewandowski (48th), 1: 3 Gebauer (49th), 2: 3 Tolisso (57th), 3: 3 Davis (69.)
The first half did not start as Bayern Munich had imagined. Arminia was very compact defensively and defended with a lot of passion. The people of Munich didn’t even get any deals. Instead, the guests scored the first goal. After a throw-in, the entire Bayern defense acted sleepily in the forward movement and left Vlap uncovered. Prietl saw the gap, played the Bundesliga debutants and after a turn from around 15 meters he sank the ball past Manuel Neuer. What a start. after nine minutes
Anyone expecting offensive fireworks from the record champions was disappointed. There wasn’t much progress at Bayern. The outside players often got stuck and no solutions were found through the middle. Instead, Bielefeld showed that there is danger even with standards. In the 37th minute of the game, the vote between Süle and Alaba was wrong on a corner. Pieper came completely uncovered to the header and put the ball next to the right inside post. Suddenly Arminia Bielefeld led 2-0. That was not to be expected.
Then it was halftime. The fallen snow couldn’t be an excuse for the home side’s performance. Too often they complicated a lot and so the guests went into the cabin with the well-deserved guidance. In the second half, an increase in performance was essential.
The break was barely over when things started to happen in quick succession. In the 48th minute, Robert Lewandowski used a chip ball from David Alaba for the connection goal. The Pole showed his whole world class. In one movement he took the ball eight meters in front of the goal with his chest and volleyed it into the far corner from a half right position. A great goal, but it was only the beginning of a very entertaining half-time in terms of football.
Because after the goal, Munich was unusually sleepy when moving backwards. Just a minute later, Prietl sends Vogelsammer on the journey on the left. Sarr was clearly taken by surprise and did not get into the duel. Very weak defense behavior of the Munich newcomer. The subsequent pass to Gebauer was played well and the Bielefeld player scored from close range. Super switched by the guests.
Now it was noticeable how irritable the record champions were. Attack after attack rolled over Arminia, playing in black. And it came as it had to come. In the 57th minute, Tolisso pushed a header from close range past Ortega into the goal. Sane’s cross was great, but there was no Bielefeld player nearby to put pressure on. The spectacle didn’t stop there. Now only the Bavarians pressed. The permanent overlay of the Bielefeld penalty area became normal.
From now on Bielefeld only defended, but at some point the force of the attacks became too great. Again Leroy Sane was involved in the next good offensive action in the 69th minute of the game. At first he sat down well on the right side and crossed into the middle. The cross was deflected and landed at the feet of Alphonso Davies. The Canadian stayed ice cold and pulled a dropkick from nine meters on the left. The balance was established.
Then Bielefeld defended with everything you had. Uwe Neuhaus’ team did not act mindlessly. Counterattacks were played carefully and controlled, so that the World Cup winners had to be careful not to get another hit. Bayern tried a lot on the offensive. Ironically, Robert Lewandowski missed the chance to win. In the 72nd minute, the current top scorer fought his way through to just before Ortega. But the hand of the Bielefeld keeper prevented Lewandowski from playing a controlled header. The ball had too much spin and spun past the right post. It would have been the victory. After that, neither team had a significant chance.
In the end, a spectacular Monday game comes to an end with a fair result. FC Bayern Munich didn’t seem to have arrived properly in the first half. The defense was open twice too often, which Arminia Bielefeld mercilessly exploited. In the second half, the record champions increased and could still avert the defeat. Bielefeld can be proud of the point achieved. The Armines were close to the big sensation. But they could not keep the individual quality of the record champions under complete control for over 90 minutes.