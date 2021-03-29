D.Most manufacturing companies have come through the pandemic well so far, but service providers in the tourism, trade fair and cultural business as well as stationary specialist retailers are doing badly. Once again, the great importance of exports saved German industry, the decisive factor being the strong Chinese demand. In addition, we learned from the financial crisis a good ten years ago. Thanks to a better endowment with equity, many companies can survive a crisis better and longer than before. Insolvencies are currently mostly not due to the corona recession, but to structural problems that are independent of pandemics, for example in retail.

Still, nobody will be able to sit out the crisis. For most companies, it comes in addition to the major upheavals caused by digitization and climate change. Digitization, which is now ten years old under the heading of “Industry 4.0”, is experiencing the phase of disillusionment after the first climax on the Gartner hype curve. But that shouldn’t be a reason not to continue working intensively on it.

It would be wise to use the time to get used to the full digital support of the production. Only the uninterrupted digital support of the entire added value (digital twin) will raise the expected productivity reserves. This not only requires technical prerequisites, but also different processes and a different organization in the company – a topic the importance of which is often underestimated. The dimensions of this organizational reorganization, which affects almost all industries, can be sensed from the bank’s deaths and the upheaval in the major car manufacturers.

Agile working will increase

Traditional processes also come under pressure from the market. New product launches have to be faster these days. Therefore the development can no longer be carried out one after the other; Production, sales, purchasing or marketing must be integrated into product development from the start. Agile work will increase, and only with the new flexible organization will it be possible to raise the productivity reserves that digitization promises.

Closely related to this is the development of partnerships, now known as “ecosystems”. This is a consequence of both acceleration and digitization. There is not much you can do yourself, such as evaluating data using artificial intelligence. As the second major challenge, climate protection is breaking into companies with power. The European Union’s Green Deal is to be implemented in companies; In future, they will have to report on their progress as regularly as they have previously on their financial successes.

But even Corona did not end with the last vaccination. Every company has to consider whether it cannot prepare itself better for such a pandemic or a similar one. If supply chains are broken, it must be checked whether they are not being changed in general. Many companies are in the process of keeping at least several sources of supply open and re-attaching greater importance to regional proximity. The geopolitical shifts could promote that. The dispute between the United States and China will not be resolved by the arrival of new President Joe Biden. On the contrary, there are signs of a tightening.

Relocation of production as a consequence of the crisis

As a precautionary measure, companies will produce in North America and in China, because deliveries from the other country could be blocked. It should also be asked whether in future a warehouse will not be set up again at one or the other critical point in the value chain in order to have a buffer in times of crisis.

An exciting question is how to deal with working from home after the pandemic. Probably neither the current enthusiasm for the home office will last, nor will the old state of pure office work return. There will be flexible intermediate forms with all their effects on office planning, the technical equipment of employees, the digital security of home workplaces or for cohesion and corporate culture. Questions of training, further education and the induction of new employees need to be clarified. So far, the question of whether work that can be done from the home office should not be completely outsourced has hardly been asked.

The triad of digitization, climate protection and corona will keep companies busy for a long time, accompanied by global background noise. Those who work through the tasks quickly are in a better position.