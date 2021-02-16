On Friday evening, the Chancellor outlined her opening strategy in a ZDF interview. The focus is on the “35”. After the opening of the trade, the first step agreed in the Prime Minister’s Conference last week, further openings should only take place “if we remain stable at 35, for 14 days, and the previous opening step has not led to an increase in the number of cases”.

Gradual, individual loosening, with caution and caution – this is how Merkel has been known since last spring when she coined the term “opening discussion orgies”. The end of the shutdown would probably be reached sometime in April.

On Monday evening, three days and presumably a few phone calls with loyal followers and party friends later, Armin Laschet spoke up. The new CDU boss and candidate for chancellor of the Union in spe used an otherwise meaningless video appearance at the CDU-affiliated economic council in Baden-Württemberg for the counter-speech.

Strict quotes made the rounds. “You can’t keep inventing new limits to prevent life from happening again,” he said. Or: “It is popular to forbid everything, be strict, treat citizens like underage children.” And: “We cannot measure our entire life just by incidence values.”

“Like underage children”

After Merkel’s opening strategy interview, who was meant does not have to be explained. Laschet did not name the Chancellor. But his repeated admission that it was a matter of “weighing up” between health protection and the damage of a lengthy lockdown was quite clear. A “balancing position” is now important. What is meant is: his balancing position. Also to take more citizens with you in the Corona policy. It was a declaration of war on Merkel, whose intentions he obviously considers too harsh.

On Tuesday evening in the ZDF’s “heute-journal” it doesn’t sound much different. Again there is talk of “weighing up”. He describes the “35” as the “basis” for further discussions.

Laschet also knows that no opening strategy can do without reference to incidence values. And that is also shown by the various step-by-step plans that had been submitted by the federal states since the end of January. First it was the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther (CDU), who introduced one. This was followed by Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) and Lower Saxony’s head of government Stephan Weil (SPD) with quite detailed plans in which different levels of incidence occur. Other country leaders also outlined such plans.

Sometimes they had four, sometimes six steps. There were also differences in the question of which sectoral lockdowns should be lifted and when. But all of the proposals had two things in common. On the one hand, they were not strictly aligned with the “35”, but rather relaxed earlier. On the other hand, they were also based on parameters other than the incidence values. For example, the dynamics of the infection process, the vaccination rate, the utilization of the intensive care beds in the hospitals, the spread of the mutants.

Such a set of criteria as a basis for opening steps is not new, it was already discussed last year. In the autumn, the Mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher (SPD), again spoke out in favor of taking more than just incidence values ​​into account – when closing as well as when loosening.

No separate step-by-step plan

And Laschet? In the Bund-Länder group he was always a bit of an antipode to Merkel’s hard line from the start and that of her closest supporters, Markus Söder (CSU) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens). His government in North Rhine-Westphalia has not presented its own step-by-step plan – Laschet of course knew or suspected that Merkel wanted to take her own line and that he would only have gotten entangled in a competition with the other prime ministers.

But NRW Family Minister Joachim Stamp presented a plan just over a week ago, which the FDP politician, however, expressly described as a “personal proposal”. But here too: no strict orientation towards incidence values. “Other indicators have to be used in order to arrive at a suitable basis for political decisions.” At Stamp there was also the factor of how far self-tests can be used. One can assume that he at least informed Laschet of this. FDP boss Christian Lindner called Laschet’s few sentences from Monday evening “a great approximation of the position of the FDP”.

Merkel’s “stable incidence”

For the country round with Merkel on February 10, it was expected that a step-by-step plan would be agreed. But things turned out differently, to the not little astonishment of some Prime Ministers. Merkel pushed through a less specific decision. The result was only the possibility of opening hairdressing salons on March 1st – and the declaration that the next step in retail opening could take place in the federal states when a “stable seven-day incidence” of 35 was reached. Merkel understood stable to mean a period of three to five days.

In essence, however, “35” was now the number that controls everything in the world. And with Merkel’s opening strategy that was reinforced and consolidated. But many country leaders do not want to take part in the Chancellor’s slowdown, even if they reached an agreement with Merkel last week, mainly because of the unclear mutant situation – especially since she gave them a free hand when opening schools.

But will that still be the case on March 3, when Merkel consults with the country leaders again? The current chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD), has just said that it will then be a step-by-step plan. Laschet said on ZDF that he agreed with Merkel that it would then be about “an opening strategy”. He doesn’t say that he shares hers.

Laschet hinted at that he did not support the very strict line of the Chancellor. The trial of strength is on. It’s about the speed, timing, type and extent of the relaxation, less about the “35” itself. It was decided by Laschet that you start trading after reaching them. It’s about the steps after that.

It is unclear whether the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia will now take the lead in the countermovement and make concrete proposals. Because then he could catch criticism in detail. For now, in order to form a profile against the Chancellor, it is sufficient to claim the other, the balancing position, with a few general sentences. He has a majority of his colleagues behind him, including in the SPD – they want to get away from the fixation on the “35”.

From their shadow

Laschet has thus maneuvered himself into the position of mediating between the positions. He is not in favor of Merkel’s course, but neither is he making concrete counter-proposals. On the way to becoming the Union’s candidate for chancellor, he will be careful not to speak out too much against Merkel, who is valued by the population. But stepping out of her shadow, building more independence, setting topics, even in conflict with her, is now part of the role model.

The “35” has thus become a symbol in a twofold power game that is currently unfolding. On the one hand, the one between the Chancellor, who is still very strong-willed at the end of her term of office, and the Prime Minister, especially the SPD, who is shaping the federal election campaign that is beginning and which is about which party has the better Corona policy.

On the other hand, about the one between Merkel and Laschet. The CDU leader must gain recognition nationwide if he wants to become a candidate and then chancellor. It has now become clear again that he sees no chance for this with Merkel’s policy. Laschet’s tightrope walk to the summit continues.