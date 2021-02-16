In the fight against the corona virus, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet expresses criticism of Merkel’s strategy – and indicates changes. What’s behind it?

Düsseldorf – In the fight against the corona virus, NRW Prime Minister criticizes the stiffening of the incidence values. At the same time, he wants to avoid patronizing the population as with small children, reports RUHR24.de*.

The Armin Laschet’s criticism of Angela Merkel’s corona strategy* is also of interest with regard to the upcoming federal elections. If Laschet becomes chancellor in September, the current pandemic strategy could be turned away. *RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.