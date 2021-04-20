Continuity, tenacity and perseverance in reaching your goals. Those are the fundamental characteristics of the policy of Armin Laschet, the candidate to succeed Angela Merkel in power as a candidate for the federal chancellery of the Union of Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Social Christians (CSU). Unconditional of the veteran head of the German government, although they have had friction when defining measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Laschet is not exciting or drags masses, neither is his politics, and it may even be boring, but it is legit and so pragmatic as the conservative leader. Born in February 1961 in Aachen, he was elected three months ago as president of the CDU and also has government experience after three years as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state in Germany with more than 16 million population.

Of Belgian origin from both his maternal and paternal family, Laschet grew up with three siblings in a Catholic religious home. His father was a miner before studying teaching and running a primary school. The conservative candidate for the Federal Chancellery joined the CDU at the age of 18 and a decade later, after studying law in Munich and Bonn, he was elected councilor of the city council of his native city. In 1994 he obtained a direct mandate for the Bundestag and in 1999 a seat in the European Parliament, where he worked in the foreign and security policy committees. In 2005 he was appointed Minister of Generations, Family and Integration in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where in 2012 he assumed the regional leadership of the party. Five years later, his formation leads to electoral victory and the recovery of power in that region of traditional social democratic rule.

A practicing Catholic and member of the parish of San Miguel in Aachen, in which he was baptized, of which he was an altar boy until 1977 and in which he married his wife Susanne in 1985, Armin Laschet is the father of two boys and a girl already Adults. His brother Patrick recently posted on the family website the Laschet family tree, dating back to and related to Charlemagne. Within the Christian Democrats, its new president belongs to the more liberal and moderate wing, in which he appears as a defender of religious dialogue between Christians and Muslims and the integration of migrants under the principle of equal opportunities, so that the ascent in the social ladder possible through education. Like Merkel, Armin Laschet also defends the approach to the Greens, whom he considers the best alternative as partners for a new coalition government at the national level after the general elections that will take place in the autumn of this year.