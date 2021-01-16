Armin Laschet could be the reconciler that the CDU needs. But it won’t be easy for Schwarz-Grün: He is a hardliner in terms of climate policy.

BERLIN taz | The CDU decided against it to confide in a risk candidate and to turn right. That’s good news. With the unpredictable Friedrich Merz, the man with a lot of ego and little empathy, who wants to win votes on the right and is ready to split the middle of society, the party would have plunged into very uncertain waters. In the short term, a weakened CDU may be attractive to leftists and make them dream of green-red-red majorities. In the long term, however, a stable conservative force that resists populist temptations is important for the local democracy.

The new party leader now has to do two things: bring the split party together and create a feeling of departure that will bring the exhausted CDU through a difficult election year. Despite all the shortcomings, Armin Laschet is the best of the three candidates.

Perhaps he is exactly the reconciler the party needs now. In any case, he has the talent. In the past few years, Laschet has succeeded in integrating the various currents in North Rhine-Westphalia. Not out of pure strategy. But because he considers the CDU’s polyphony to be its recipe for success.

Which may also be due to the fact that he – liberal in immigration policy, tough in energy policy, conservative as a devout Catholic – can find access to all trends. And the joint candidacy with Jens Spahn, who can involve other milieus within the CDU, was a smart move anyway, which, despite prophecies of doom, lasted until the party congress.

Can Laschet exude a new beginning?

Merz, whose ego should be deeply offended by his second defeat, and his supporters only have to be involved. Which didn’t happen a good two years ago. The numerous calls for unity of the party show how great the fear is that this will happen again. In their sum, there is something almost panic about them.

Laschet managed to deliver a personal and emotional speech that tells a story. It was the strongest speech of the three. But it remains questionable whether he can also exude a new beginning – also because he wants to keep Merkel’s course. The crisis in which the CDU is stuck is also much deeper than the current Corona-related good poll numbers would lead you to believe.

In NRW, however, Laschet managed to rebuild the CDU after a heavy defeat and to bring it back to power. Sure, NRW is not the federal government. But it is at least the most populous federal state that used to be a SPD country.

Don’t be fooled by the friendliness

Laschet, who is more ambitious and more power-oriented than it seems at first glance, will now be reluctant to let his candidacy for chancellor be taken away. The big question is whether he can be chancellor. In the corona pandemic, at least, he often acted unscrupulously and not very skillfully, especially when he was under pressure. That Laschet has the necessary nerve structure and the skill for night-long negotiations at EU summits can therefore be doubted.

For the SPD and the Greens, the election campaign will be much more difficult than it would be against a Merz CDU. Women and city dwellers that Merkel won for the CDU could also take a liking to Laschet. But you shouldn’t be fooled by its Rhineland friendliness. Deportations, the escalation in the Hambach Forest and the fight against so-called clan crime – they show: Laschet is also a tough dog.

In terms of climate policy, the new CDU boss only does what he absolutely has to do. If in doubt, his priority: save the industrial site. Black and green will be anything but a sure-fire success with the new CDU boss, even if he used to like to meet the Greens at the Italian in Bonn for a pizza connection.