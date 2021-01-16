The moderate Armin Laschet, in favor of continuity with the centrist era of Angela Merkel in Germany, was elected on Saturday January 16 president of the conservative CDU party. “Armin Laschet is in the continuity of Angela Merkel by placing the CDU in the center-right”, explained on franceinfo Hélène Miard-Delacroix, professor at Sorbonne-University, specialist in contemporary Germany and Franco-German relations.

franceinfo: How do you explain the longevity of Angela Merkel?

Hélène Miard-Delacroix: She was elected president of the conservative CDU party in 2000, and she has been chancellor since 2005. It’s pretty amazing. Its longevity is due to its great maneuverability, its great adaptability, and to what it sees as the function of a head of government, who in Germany is at the head of a parliamentary coalition. She had to rule with several different majorities.

It is said that the Merkel method is to seek compromise, never to anger anyone, but it is also this ability to identify demands and needs in society that may have led her to abandon nuclear power when she was ready. to extend the powerhouses, or to accept marriage for all when it was not quite in the DNA of his party.

What are the differences with his successor?

Armin Laschet is in the continuity of the Chancellor through her very European orientation. He’s a Francophile, a white, Catholic, married man from West Germany, which immediately makes us think of Adenauer or Kohl. But don’t be mistaken, there was no candidate from eastern Germany. It’s true that Angela Merkel was socialized outside of Cold War-era Western Europe, but she still spent her entire career at the federal level. Armin Laschet is well in his continuity by placing the CDU in the center-right.

Is it embarrassing?

This may pose a problem because by keeping the CDU on this center-right axis it leaves the right flank more open to the far right and I think the far right party is rubbing its hands against it as long as the candidate for chancellery is not chosen.