The moderate Armin Laschet, in favor of continuity with the centrist era of Angela Merkel in Germany, was elected on Saturday January 16 president of the conservative CDU party. “Angela Merkel has succeeded in electing someone who is part of her continuity and eliminating her long-time enemy Friedrich Merz”, explained on franceinfo Florence Autret, journalist, author of Angela Merkel. A German (almost) like the others, published by Tallandier in 2013

franceinfo: Can Angela Merkel congratulate herself on this election?

Florence Autret: Yes, she succeeded. She managed to elect someone who fits in with her continuity and to eliminate her enemy of always: Friedrich Merz.

Is Armin Laschet popular within the CDU?

The first information of this day is that Merz was beaten but that he came first in the first round, when there were three candidates. This shows that there is a strong division problem within the CDU. Armin Laschet does not enjoy strong popularity within the CDU. It is therefore possible that the legislative candidate in Germany is not the party president. Angela Merkel has the cards in hand to have an influence on the choice of the candidate if it was not Armin Laschet.

When will the CDU candidate for the legislative elections be appointed?

In the spring, and in this designation, the governing bodies of the party will have a more important role because traditionally the candidate is a CDU-CSU candidate, therefore it is a joint candidate with the Bavarian conservatives. So it’s not just a CDU decision. It is therefore possible that the leader of the Bavarian conservatives who is called Markus Söder, who is also very close to the Chancellor and who is Lutheran, is the candidate. It would be the third time in the history of the Federal Republic.

The CDU is the conservative party at federal level, and the CSU is the conservative party at Bavarian level only. Markus Söder shone during the Covid-19 pandemic unlike Armin Laschet. Will this be taken into account?

Certainly, I believe that Markus Söder is closer to Angela Merkel than Armin Laschet. We have seen the Chancellor travel to Bavaria in recent months and there is a closeness there that should not be underestimated. On the rigor vis-à-vis the Covid Markus Söder was much more in the line of the Chancellor.