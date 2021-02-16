You can hardly keep up with the volts of the CDU boss in matters of Corona. Laschet is just giving up the populist who railed against politics.

Armin Laschet works consistently to gamble away his credibility as a crisis manager. His latest spin on corona politics is the bold claim that politics “treat citizens like minors”. One should “not always invent new limit values” and “measure our whole life” only against “incidence values”. In plain language: The CDU chairman accuses the federal and state governments of authoritarian incapacitation of the citizens.

Now Laschet, as the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, has been present at all Prime Minister conferences with the Prime Minister and has supported their tough lockdown decisions. Now he sounds like he heard about it from the newspaper. As a reminder: Laschet had warned of the virus mutations at the end of January, in part verbatim like the Chancellor, and did not want to hear about “hasty easing”. Now Laschet is distancing himself from his chatter from yesterday and poses as an anti-politician, as the protector of all those who understandably have had enough of the enormous burdens of the lockdown. Where is the clear line that can be expected from someone who wants to become Chancellor?

Because this is not Armin Laschet’s first change of course. In spring 2020 he was the top loosener of the republic, with a heart for furniture stores and hardware stores. When Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder became more and more popular, there were fines in North Rhine-Westphalia, compulsory masks in schools, and mandatory tests for returnees from risk areas. Since November, Laschet has been even the toughest hardliner, accepted loose visiting regulations for Christmas as well as New Year’s Eve parties and closed the schools in mid-December.

So now the next roll backwards. Laschet knows the danger posed by highly contagious virus mutations. He doesn’t talk about the nationwide vaccination chaos, about the race against increasingly aggressive mutants that can be lost. Could that have something to do with the fact that the person in charge, Minister of Health Jens Spahn, was his team partner in the race for the CDU chairmanship? No definitely not.

Laschet’s attack probably also applies to Angela Merkel, from whose shadow he would like to step out. That is not farsighted either. The number of Union politicians who achieved something with attacks on Merkel is very, very short.

Virolog: warn that there could soon be more than 40,000 new corona infections daily. Should this scenario occur – will the CDU leader then turn back into the hardliner? Who can still take this seriously?