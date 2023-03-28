Monterey.- Technology is changing the way war is waged and the highest ranking US military official predicts that this will lead to an increasing use of robots in the armies and air forces, highlighted Business Insider.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Eurasia Group Consulting Foundation that the world is undergoing a “fundamental change” in the “character of warfare,” specifically emphasizing the role of robots and noting that the US and many of the planet’s advanced militaries have experimented with unmanned ships and tanks.

Within the next 15 years, if not sooner, Milley argued, “we are going to see significant portions of armies and air forces that will be robotic.”

There are already some examples of robotic or unmanned systems within the US military, such as drones, but more systems are in the works.

The US Army and its defense industry partners have been looking into robotic ground combat vehicles, and Navy officials declared last year that US warships could soon be deployed alongside autonomous ships and other aircraft.

Beyond emerging robotic capabilities, Milley highlighted the potential effects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a military application.

He considered that the AI ​​has the ability to digest a large amount of information about its user’s army and that of an adversary, which could help give the armed forces an advantage when it comes to making decisions in battle.

“All of these technologies are converging at the same time and they will all bear fruit here in the next 10 to 15 years,” Milley estimated.