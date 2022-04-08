It was five in the afternoon of April 7, 1972 when the students who were on the roof of the Central Building of the UAS went down to the street, to march towards the atrium of the cathedral, where they held a rally. Shortly after they arrived at the San Martín funeral home, where the remains of Juan de Dios and María Isabel were laid to rest. Carrying on their shoulders the coffins of the young university students who had fallen in the morning, under the bullets of the police, they started on their way to the old university building.

At six in the afternoon, at the Escuela Libre de Derecho, the University Council met. Gonzalo Armienta Calderón takes the floor to present his resignation as rector of the UAS. Depression overwhelmed him. Even the last paragraphs of his resignation were read by Secretary General Rafael Armando Guerra Miguel, unable to control a lump in his throat. Finally, the CU agrees to ask the Governing Board not to accept the resignation. The session was suspended to continue the next day, April 8. While the response from the Governing Board arrived, the CU attended to some unimportant matters, without ever mentioning the death of Juan de Dios and María Isabel. A deathly silence invaded the session when the reply arrived. Armienta Calderón finally left the rectory. They were very difficult times.