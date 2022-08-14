Armie Hammer, co-star of “Call me by your name”, lost his status as a Hollywood star after being accused of sexual and psychological violence. As if this wasn’t enough, stories about his cannibalistic tendencies ended up blacklisting him in the industry.

In this regard, Discovery+ will launch a three-part documentary series called “House of Hammer” that will delve into his family history and investigate the accusations against him. Thus we will discover that other relatives were also involved in scandals of the same or greater nature.

As is known, the actor was admitted to the rehabilitation center The Guest House, in Florida (United States), for almost 9 months. He was missing from the public eye for all of 2022, but made headlines again when he was caught working as a salesman at a hotel in the Cayman Islands.

Among the leaked conversations, in which he said he wanted to eat human flesh, were these messages: “My bet was going to involve showing up at your house and tying you up completely and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every hole in your body until I was done. with you”.

What movies did Armie Hammer make?