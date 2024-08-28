Mexico City.- Armie Hammer has announced he is selling his truck, saying he cannot afford to pay for the gas it requires as he tries to rebuild his life in Los Angeles after facing accusations of sexual abuse and cannibalism.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor said he has had the truck since 2017, but made the decision to sell it because he has had to spend between $400 and $500 since he moved to California.

“I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple weeks now. This is my truck. I bought it in 2017 as a Christmas gift to myself because I’ve had pickup trucks for a long time and I’ve loved it dearly and I’ve taken it camping and across the country a few times and on long road trips… But ever since I’ve been back to L.A., I’ve put about $400 or $500 worth of gas in it and I can’t afford it,” she said. During the video, the Call Me By Your Name star added that she took the vehicle to a used car dealership to offer it up, showing off some interior details and recalling some trips she’s been able to accomplish with it.

“Here’s to new beginnings. It’s going to be my birthday. So on August 28th I’ll be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles. Thank you so much. You’ve helped me a lot and I appreciate it all. I hope you take the same good care of the next person,” said the famous man, while hitting the steering wheel a few times.

Hammer decided to return to the Hollywood scene after living for a time in the Cayman Islands after being exiled due to the accusations against him, registered in 2021. In recent months, Armie has confessed in interviews that he is seeking to rebuild his artistic career after the charges of sexual crimes were dismissed.