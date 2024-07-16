May 31, 2024 marked a turning point for 37-year-old actor Armie Hammer. That day, the Los Angeles County Attorney General’s office (USA) announced that it was ultimately not going to file sexual assault charges against the actor, since, according to the statement issued, after carrying out an “extremely thorough” review of the case, they concluded that “there was insufficient evidence” to charge Hammer with a crime. More than three and a half years had passed since all of Hollywood was scandalized by accusations about one of the boys of the moment. Hammer, an actor in full flight, husband of the Texan journalist, presenter and businesswoman Elizabeth Chambers, and father of two children, was accused at the end of 2020 of cannibalism by one of his ex-partners; then came the harassment allegations and, two years later, with the actor retired from public life, a controversial documentary The Hammer saga: scandal and perversion (HBO Max) in which Casey Hammer, the actor’s aunt, took the lead in exposing not only the reprehensible behavior of her nephew, but that of her entire family, wealthy heiresses to an oil empire.

Since 2020, everything has been falling apart in Hammer’s house: he left projects such as a series about The Godfather and a movie with Jennifer Lopez, he was fired by his agent (and by his representation agency) and, a few days ago, after the statement issued by the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office, the divorce from his wife, from whom he separated when the scandal came to light, was made official. But, despite being a repudiated in Hollywood, the actor seems determined to clear his name and image. That is why, since that May 31, Hammer has given some interviews in which the narrative of his story seems clear. In the last one, given to Bill Maher in his podcast Random Clubthe actor says he has “never been happier” than he is now, after being “cancelled” and facing his demons.

The protagonist of Call Me by Your Namewho has confessed that he is currently sober after entering a rehabilitation clinic for his addictions to drugs, alcohol and sex, says that the therapy he has undergone over the years has changed his life: “I needed an adjustment… This is what I think would have happened if none of this had happened: the cataclysm in my life would not have happened. My life would have continued exactly as it was, and I know that ultimately that would only lead me to one place, and that place is death.”

Maher, 68, has given Hammer a conspiratorial interview, full of constant banter, in which he expresses his opinions on the idea of ​​cancellation rather than allowing the interviewee to express himself, and in which he constantly comes to his defence. However, he has not shied away from some of the thornier issues, such as the accusations of cannibalism and his behaviour during his marriage to Chambers: “I cheated on my wife. I used people to make myself feel better. I was insensitive and inconsiderate to many people, to their emotions and to their well-being,” the actor said. “There are things in my behaviour that I have to take responsibility for, right? Because that is fundamental for me; to learn and grow from it.”

Before he was “cancelled,” Hammer said, his life “was a roller coaster.” “I was making a lot of money, drinking a lot, doing a lot of drugs and partying. I was quick to respond and not careful about what I texted. And I was also engaging in risky behavior that, if you really think about it, was stupid… It was self-destruction,” he says. Regarding the messages, in which he declared himself “100% cannibalistic,” the actor has played down the issue: “By the way, all my gay friends have been like, ‘Honey, I’ve seen your messages, is that it? ’ They’re like, ‘For God’s sake, if someone hacked Grindr and those chats went public, no one would ever find work again. ’”

The search for work is precisely one of the reasons why Hammer is currently touring the shows where he is interviewed. As he says at the beginning of the interview, he is currently “completely broke.” As he himself has explained on previous occasions, even before his downfall, despite coming from a wealthy family, Hammer renounced his inheritance at the age of 19, because he wanted to be an actor. To this day, he has not regretted his decision and does not want to ask his family for money: “I have reached a point where I have realized that nobody invites you to dinner. Someone could look at me and say: ‘Yeah, but financially you are in a very different position than you have been in your entire life. ‘ And I look at that and say: ‘Yeah, and you. ‘ You know what, I have learned that I do not need all that.”

In June, the actor made his first appearance in front of the cameras, after giving an interview in the weekly digital newsletter Air Mail, in early February 2023. He did so in a podcast titled Painful Lessons (Painful Lessons), in a chapter they titled Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence: Overcoming Adversity And Finding Inner Peacewhere he also played down accusations of cannibalism: “People called me a cannibal and everyone believed them. “They said: ‘Yeah, that guy ate people.’ But what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! But how can I be a cannibal? It was all very strange,” he explains. After that interview, a source close to the actor told the magazine People Hammer “wants to prove himself and regain credibility, paving his way back to Hollywood.” Another source confirmed that the actor “has not relied on family money or what people might think of him as having the Hammer name. He seems to have really put in the effort in treatment.”

At the moment, the actor is writing a script inspired by his own life, but he has no other projects in the pipeline. We’ll see if his strategy works.