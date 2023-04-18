Since 2021, the actor from call me by your name He has been in the eye of the hurricane due to the statements of his former sentimental partner, Efrosina ‘Effie’ Angelova, who assured that Hammer would have abused her in 2017.

According to the statements, ‘Effie’ stated that the actor had subjected her to psychological and physical abuse during their relationship. After this, several women joined the young woman’s voice and assured that he was a violent man.

Hammer, for his part, at that time denied the accusations through his lawyer and assured that it was all because of his “lifestyle.”

“He led a very intense and extreme lifestyle, and he would pick up these women, put them in it, and then as soon as he was done, he would leave them and move on to the next woman, leaving that woman feeling abandoned or used,” she told the outlet. US air mailat the beginning of the year 2023.

However, the Los Angeles Prosecutor’s Office decided to take action on the matter and review the allegations of sexual assault filed against the actor.

I can confirm that the Los Angeles Police have filed a case related to Armie Hammer (…) The matter is currently under review

According to the medium CNNeverything would have started because the Los Angeles Police would have filed a case related to Armie Hammer.

“I can confirm that the Los Angeles Police has presented a case related to Armie Hammer to LADA. The matter is currently under review,” Tiffiny Blacknell, communications director, told the previously cited media.

So far, the actor has not given any response to the new information provided by the department spokesperson. Likewise, details about the complaint were not disclosed nor was it identified who had made the accusations.

