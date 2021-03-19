Armie hammer, a Hollywood actor known for films like Call me be your name, has been charged with alleged sexual and psychological violence.

A 24-year-old denounced the celebrity for these actions that occurred in Los Angeles during 2017. She gave her testimony on social networks during a virtual conference with her lawyer.

According to the Efe agency, the city police are already investigating the actor in this case.

This Thursday, March 18, the Office of Sexual Crimes of the place confirmed that on February 3 the file was opened.

Young tells how he met Armie Hammer

The 24-year-old, who asked to be identified as Effie, He said in the transmission that he met the artist in 2016 through Facebook and that the attack occurred on April 24, 2017.

“During those four hours I tried to escape, but he would not let me. I thought he was going to kill me. Then he left me, without worrying about my well-being, “added the woman, who said she felt” traumatized “by the actor.

Armie Hammer in controversy over serious allegations of sexual violence. Photo: AFP Agency

