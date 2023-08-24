Arms to Colombia, a bloody ambush is added. Seriously injured one of the entrepreneurs who dealt with Baffino

The case D’Alema and the inquiry into the negotiation to sell arms to Colombia is enriched by a new sad chapter. It also stains blood this dark story involving the former prime minister. “The administrator” of the working group created by broker Apulian Emmanuel Caruso and Francis Beloved – we read in La Verità – or the team that should have support Massimo D’Alema and the associated companies Leonardo And Fincantieri in the billionaire deal, has been hit in the past few weeks by five bullet shots to the head and body. The ambush it happened in the city where he is an entrepreneur.

Read also: Cirillo attacks D’Alema: “Why doesn’t Leonardo’s internal report come out?”

Read also: D’Alema, here are the confessions of his followers. Arms to Colombia: “He was the mastermind”

Subscribe to the newsletter

