Arms to Colombia, two brokers under investigation: men very close to D’Alema

There prosecutor of Naples it has gone from words to deeds. The question of buying and selling from weapons at the Colombia with the complicity of the former premier Massimo D’Alema it has come to a turning point. There is no longer just an open file against unknown persons but – we read on the Republic – they have been registered in the register of investigated the two brokers who collaborated with D’Alema to the negotiation with government of Bogota. “Using false credentials»To propose himself as 2 negotiators in the purchase and sale of arms to the Colombian armed forces worth 4 billion euros“with Fincantieri And Leonardo. Through the former Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema. The faded sale of Italian military ships and aircraft to Colombia ends in court.

The prosecutor of Naples – continues Repubblica – has entered Francesco in the register of suspects Beloved and Emanuele Caruso38 and 43, the two Apulian brokers now accused of person replacement And fraud. The Digos of the Campania capital has offices searched And housing by Amato and Caruso in search of elements that can demonstrate how the two «are accredited»At” international institutions “, we read in the search decree, al purpose of doing business. To get the deal done, Caruso had entered in contactthrough an acquaintance of Amato, too with D’Alema. Interviewed by Repubblica, the former prime minister said he limited himself to putting the two in contact with Leonardo and Fincantieri, that he did so for free. The prosecutor accelerates and now trembles also the former premier.

