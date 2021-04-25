Nikol Pashinian formally resigned this Sunday, April 25, a day after the United States recognized the massacre of thousands of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915 as genocide and after five months of criticism against him for having granted Nagorno territory. Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinian, resigned from his post this Sunday, April 25. Although he will remain in command until the next elections are held, his decision forces him to bring forward the parliamentary elections. Pashinyan had already said that the voting would be next June 20.

Armenian law allows for snap elections if a prime minister resigns and parliament fails to reach consensus on two separate occasions to choose the new leader.

The prime minister had said since March that he would present his formal resignation in April “not to leave power, but to hold early parliamentary elections“And this Sunday he kept his promise.

By resigning, Pashinian said on his Facebook page that he was giving them back the power received from the citizens so that they could decide the future of the government through free and fair elections. Pashinian took over as prime minister in the wake of pro-democracy protests in 2018.

“If the people decide that I should leave the post of prime minister, I will obey that decision,” he assured when announcing his resignation. And it is that the resignation is the consequence of the protests that have been against him since November 2020, for signing a ceasefire that included giving up a vast territory of Nagorno Karabakh to Azerbaijan, a territory that was previously controlled by the Armenians.

Furthermore, the resignation comes a day after US President Joe Biden recognized the 1915 massacres of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

The new position of the North American country, which had never classified the massacre as genocide, distances it from Turkey, its ally in NATO, because for more than a century, Turkish governments have said that what happened was a war and not an extermination systematic on their part against the Armenians.







For his part, the Prime Minister of Armenia welcomed the decision and maintained that Biden’s statement was a matter of security for his country. But a few hours later, he stepped aside and resigned.

And it is that Pashinian has faced increasing social pressure for months for its performance in an event that recalls the ethnic cleansing attempts of 1915: the war for Nagorno Karabakh.

Pashinian and his signing of the cease-fire in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenia and its neighbor Azerbaijan have disputed this territory since the beginning of the 20th century because despite the fact that the Soviet Union granted the management of Nagorno Karabakh to the Azerbaijanis, most of the inhabitants of the place are ethnic Armenians, to the point that since At the end of the eighties there have been independence movements demanding unification with Armenia.

Although both countries agreed to a ceasefire in 1994, the conflict flared up again in September 2020 with clashes between separatists and the Azerbaijani military, backed by Turkey. After more than 75,000 civilians displaced, injured and killed; and six weeks of fighting, the two countries agreed to a total ceasefire. And that’s when the protests against Nikol Pashinian began.

Pashinian agreed with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, that the Azerbaijani military would take control of large areas in and around Nagorno Karabakh, including the second largest city: named Shusha by the Azerbaijanis and Shushi by the Armenians. This was a key point in the disputes because the city is only 11 kilometers from the capital, Stepanakert, and because since the 1994 cease-fire it has been under the power of Armenia.

For this reason, the pact left a feeling of victory among the Azerbaijanis and of defeat among the Armenians. Even while Aliyev claimed that they had liberated "the occupied territories", Pashinian accepted on his Facebook account that making concessions to achieve the ceasefire had been an "extremely painful decision" for him and his people. This despite the fact that the Armenian prime minister said that he did not consider himself defeated, but that it was not a victory either.







However, thousands of citizens did not share that position and considered that Pashinian handed over Nagorno Karabakh, as they claimed in the midst of the protests. The discontent was closely linked to the fear that the Azerbaijanis would destroy the cultural and religious heritage of the Armenians once the military took control of their former homes.

His fear was not unfounded. The historic dispute between the two countries has also threatened the ancient monuments, religious temples and even the books of both Armenians and Azerbaijanis, such as explained it at the time Karima Bennoune, UN Special Rapporteur for Cultural Rights. Even after the ceasefire, thousands of Armenians left Nagorno Karabakh for fear of being killed and burned their houses so that they would not be left in the hands of the Turkish and Azerbaijani military.

“There is a real danger that any trace of the monuments that bear witness to an Armenian physical and cultural presence dating back thousands of years may be removed from Nagorno Karabakh forever, as happened in Turkey after the 1915 genocide and in the Nakhchivan region, where the Azerbaijani authorities destroyed all Armenian cultural heritage sites ”, assured the European Parliament.

This is how Nagorno Karabakh relived one of the most painful episodes for Armenians, only this time the citizens of the country turned against its leader Nikol Pashinian.

It was for this reason that, after five months of the ceasefire and the protests against it, the prime minister resigned, but not before confessing that he was forced to accept the agreement with Azerbaijan – mediated by Russia – in order to avoid greater human and territorial losses.

