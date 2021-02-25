The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, highly questioned after the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan considered a “betrayal” for the inhabitants of Nagorno Kararbaj, got involved this Thursday with the Army General Staff in a crossroads of serious accusations that have come to provoke a wake-up call from Moscow. Russia maintains peacekeepers deployed in part of Nagorno Karabakh and has a military base in Armenia at Guiumri, 126 kilometers north of Yerevan, as well as a garrison in the Armenian capital.

It all started on Wednesday, when Pashinian criticized the effectiveness of the Russian “Iskander” missiles during the recent war with Azerbaijan for control of Nagorno Karabakh. The head of the Armenian Government declared that only 10 percent of the rocket charges exploded. Such words were denied by the Russian Defense Ministry, where they stressed that the “Iskander” were not even used during the war.

The truth is that Pashinián’s assertion provoked the derision of the deputy chief of the Armenian General Staff, General Tigran Jachatrián, who was immediately dismissed for his critical attitude. The country’s military leadership responded to Jachatrián’s dismissal by requesting on Thursday the resignation of the prime minister, whom they have labeled incompetent.

But Pashinián considers that the leadership of the troops is not in a position to suggest who should or should not resign in a legitimately designated government and has perceived that behind such insubordination is the preparation of a military coup to overthrow him. So the head of the Government summoned his supporters through Facebook to concentrate on the Republic Square of Yerevan, where he went himself and intervened before the crowd. He also asked President Armén Sarkisián to remove the Chief of Staff, Onik Gasparián, for showing solidarity with Jachatrián.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose position on the Caucasian board after the war between Armenians and Azerbaijanis has consolidated enough to be able to guarantee that the Armenian Army is not going to launch any coup adventure on its own, spoke on Thursday by telephone with Pashinyan, to whom he conveyed, according to the Kremlin press service, “the need for the opposing parties to remain calm, restrained and respect the law.”

In his speech during the rally to his followers, the Armenian prime minister made it clear that he will not resign. “Only the people can stop me,” he assured, and threatened his opponents with arrest. However, according to the local press, the former prime minister and current head of the opposition, Vazguén Manukián, took more people to the streets than Pashinián on Thursday. Several tens of thousands of people occupied the center and blocked one of the main avenues of Yerevan in demand for a change of government. Manukián has spent days mobilizing supporters that the prime minister resigns and legislative elections are called.