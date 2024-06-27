Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Simonyan compared his country with Ukraine

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan compared his country with Ukraine. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

“What is happening in our region is the same story as in Ukraine, the actors are just slightly different,” the speaker said.

Earlier, Simonyan said that Armenia could hold a referendum on the republic’s accession to the European Union. He expressed confidence that the people of Armenia would support joining the union.

In addition, Yerevan asked for the support of European countries to obtain membership in the European Union.