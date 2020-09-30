Despite calls from the UN and the international community for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the large-scale armed clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis continue this Wednesday for the fourth day in a row in the mountainous enclave of Nagorno Karabakh, Artsakh, as its own inhabitants call it.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claims that since Sunday, when the fighting broke out, Armenia suffered 2,000 casualties between dead and wounded and it lost substantial military equipment, including 130 tanks. But Baku does not report its own losses.

For its part, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has released a new video showing an attack against a convoy of the Azerbaijani Army. The Nagorno Karabakh forces also report the destruction this morning of two Azerbaijani drones when they tried to fly over Stepanakert, the capital of the enclave.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, declared during a press conference that “Armenia was always ready for a peaceful solution of the Karabakh problem. ‘ However, he warned that “it is not the appropriate time to talk about an Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia summit, at a time when there is intense fighting.”

Quoted by the Interfax agency, Pashinián said in that same appearance before the media that “for negotiations to take place it is necessary a suitable atmosphere and conditions». The head of the Armenian Government pointed out that the need to seek a peaceful settlement to the conflict “does not mean that Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh are willing for the solution to be made to the detriment of their national and security interests.”

In this regard, Pashinián pointed out that his country rules out for the moment deployment of peacekeepers in the area, whether at the request of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) or sponsored by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (ODKB in its acronym in Russian), of which Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan are part , Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

In his words, in his conversation on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, “the possibility of an intervention military of Russia ». Finally, Pashinyan explained that Yerevan is studying the possibility of recognizing the independence of Nagorno Karabakh, something that no one has done so far in the world and that would further aggravate, if possible, the situation in general. Judging from the tone of the press conference, it seems that Pashinyan was not very happy with his conversation with Putin, from whom he probably expected a greater commitment to aid Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. According to the press release distributed by the Kremlin, “Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest concern about the ongoing armed clashes.”

The Russian Presidency communiqué stressed that “special emphasis was placed on the urgent need for the contending parties to stop the fire and take de-escalation measures». From the words of the Armenian Prime Minister it can be deduced that the idea of ​​holding a peace summit was proposed to him by the top Russian leader and, as he himself made clear, this is not his wish at the present time. It seems rather that Pashinyan was waiting for an offer of military aid.