100 Armenian servicemen were sent to Kazakhstan as part of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is stated in a statement Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

It is reported that the Armenian peacekeepers will deal exclusively with the protection of strategically important buildings and infrastructure.

On January 5, Tokayev turned to the CSTO for help because of the unrest that broke out in the country. The first board with Russian troops has already arrived in Alma-Ata on January 6. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said that the duration of the presence of peacekeepers in Kazakhstan will depend on the situation and the decision of the leadership of Kazakhstan. The CSTO expects that the servicemen will be able to leave the country in a few days or in a few weeks.