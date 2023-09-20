“More than seven thousand people were evacuated from 16 civilian communities in the Askeran, Martakert, Martuni and Shushi regions of Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh,” a statement by the Ombudsman for the breakaway region, Gigham Stepanyan, said, using the Armenian name for the Armenian-majority region that is internationally recognized as part of the territory of Azerbaijan..

For its part, the press office of the separatist authority in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, whose population is dominated by Armenians in Azerbaijan, said that the separatist leaders in the region offered a ceasefire and held talks with Baku after a military operation carried out by the Azerbaijani army..

The human rights investigator for the separatists in the region said that 25 were killed in the region during a military operation carried out by Azerbaijan..

He added that two of the dead were civilians.

Azerbaijan launched a military operation in Nagorno KarabakhThis is a step that may herald a new war in the troubled region, but Baku said it was necessary to restore constitutional order and expel the Armenian military formations.Yeh.

Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but an area of ​​it is administered by ethnic Armenian separatist authorities. She says the area is her ancestral homeland. The conflict over the region has caused the outbreak of two wars since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, the most recent of which occurred in 2020..