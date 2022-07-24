Snap is now the fifth most popular entry on Spotify with over 33 million streams. Only Italy (104 million), Spain (41), Sweden and the Netherlands (both 34) were listened to more often. Rosa Linn will soon have only Italy in front of her. snap is now in the daily top 200 of Spotify in 39 countries and is at 54 in the worldwide top 200.

The reason for the renewed attention for Snap is the app TikTok on which the song became popular in recent weeks. In addition, the song is also frequently used on Instagram Reels. As a result, the song has now also been picked up in countries outside Europe. snap finished in twentieth place during the Eurovision final in May.

In the Dutch Single Top 100 is snap been on the rise for several weeks. On Friday, the song was in sixteenth place. Of all Eurovision songs, only S10 knew The depth achieve a higher rating. That song was in first place for a week in May.

It is not the first time that a song has become a hit well after the Eurovision Song Contest. For example, the number won You let me walk alone by the German Michael Schulte, who came fourth in 2018, also only gained popularity later.