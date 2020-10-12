The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region still continues. The Armenian army has now retaliated after Azerbaijan’s attacks on military bases on Wednesday. Azerbaijan has claimed that 12 of its civilians have been killed and more than 40 injured in Armenia’s firing. Azerbaijan government spokesman said that two rockets from the Armenian army have fallen in populated areas of Ganja city.Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Shushan Stephenian on Wednesday criticized Azerbaijan for the attack on his army in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. He then warned that Armenia’s army would avenge the attack. On the other hand, Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan’s objective is to fully occupy the territory of Nagorno-Karbakh.

Ganja city, with a population of over 330,000, is located about 100 kilometers north of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. At the beginning of the fighting last Sunday, Armenia alleged that the Azerbaijan army has attacked Stepanakert and targeted the civilian population there. After this, Nagorno-Karbakh leader Aryek Harututian announced that his army would also target the cities of Azerbaijan.

Turkey and Israel with Azerbaijan

On the other hand, Turkey and Israel stand with Azerbaijan. Turkey has issued a statement saying that we understand that this crisis will be resolved peacefully but till now the Armenian side does not seem inclined for it. Turkey said that we will continue to stand with the people of Azerbaijan against the aggressive action of Armenia or any other country. It is believed that Turkey was pointing towards Russia. At the same time, Israel is also supplying deadly weapons to Azerbaijan.

On which issue, war broke out in both countries

The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.