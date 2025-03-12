03/12/2025



Updated at 09: 15h.























Armenian emergency services have found the lifeless body of the Spanish mountaineer who died this Tuesday after being surprised with eight other mountaineers for an avalanche.

“Armenian search and rescue teams found the body of the Spanish mountaineer disappeared on Mount Aragats,” the Armenian rescue service reported in a statement, which states that the finding occurred at 10.15 local time (7.15 during Spanish peninsular hours).

News in expansion …