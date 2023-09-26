Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the “ethnic cleansing” that many people in Nagorno-Karabakh fear is already underway. More than 28,000 ‘forcibly displaced persons’ have already fled to Armenia from the disputed enclave since Azerbaijan appears to have taken control there. That’s almost a quarter of the total estimated population.

According to Pashinyan, the flow of refugees is a result of the ethnic cleansing of the area. In a conversation with American officials, he calls for intervention. “This situation and tensions in our region continue to grow and it is now very important to take concrete measures to prevent further escalation and bigger problems.”

Nagorno-Karabakh was already officially part of Azerbaijan, but is mainly inhabited by ethnic Armenians. The region’s government wanted to secede from Azerbaijan, but the separatists were unable to act when Azerbaijan attacked the enclave last week. The separatists promised to hand over their weapons. Since then, many Armenians there have feared ethnic cleansing.

According to Azerbaijan, the country's ethnic Armenians have nothing to fear. The president has called on them to stay and said he would respect their rights. He wants to 'integrate' the region into Azerbaijan.

Explosion

After the flow of refugees started, there was another major explosion on Monday at a fuel storage facility along a major road in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the separatists, at least 68 people were killed. There are said to be 290 injured and 105 missing.

Azerbaijan allows separatists from Nagorno-Karabakh to leave the region at the border, but wants suspects of ‘war crimes’ to be stopped. A source within the Azerbaijani government said this to the AFP news agency. This is checked by the border guards.

Dozens of people were killed in an explosion at a gas station in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday. According to Armenian authorities, hundreds of people have been injured. © Videostill



"Azerbaijan plans to pardon Armenian fighters who have laid down their weapons in Karabakh. But those who committed war crimes during the Karabakh wars must be handed over to us," the Azerbaijani government source told AFP. Armed clashes have occurred several times in the past 35 years, including two wars in the early 1990s and in 2020.

Men who, given their age, might have been in a fight must therefore look into a camera at the last checkpoint before leaving the area.

Discussion

High-level consultations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were ‘quite constructive’ on Tuesday, Azerbaijan believes. The foreign adviser to the Azerbaijani president sees opportunities for a way out of the conflict, he said after a conversation with his Armenian colleague in Brussels. The Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President are considering meeting next week, says EU leader Charles Michel, who has been mediating in the Caucasus for some time.

The two countries’ foreign policy advisers discussed “possible concrete steps to advance the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Michel said. This included ‘the demarcation of their borders, safety, accessibility and humanitarian needs’.

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive at a Red Cross registration center in Goris, Armenia. © ANP / EPA



Worried

UN chief Antonio Guterres emphasized through his spokesman on Tuesday that the rights of the thousands of Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected: "The Secretary-General is very concerned about the population movement we are seeing towards Armenia, following the recent developments in the region. First and foremost, it is essential that the rights of displaced populations are protected and that they receive necessary humanitarian assistance."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called on Tuesday during a telephone conversation with the Azerbaijani president to protect the citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh and provide them with 'unconditional assistance'. He also asked again for "an end to hostilities," according to spokesman Matthew Miller.

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh wait at a Red Cross registration center in Goris, Armenia. © ANP / EPA



The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on since 1988: a history in three cards. © ANP Graphics

