The General Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia opened a criminal case against President Armen Sarkissian – he was suspected of concealing dual citizenship. About this in his Facebook said the chairman of the Union of Lawyers of the country Ara Zohrabyan.

He noted that 53 lawyers filed an application for the head of state to conceal information about the second citizenship, but the special investigative service decided not to open a case.

According to the lawsuit filed, from 2003 to 2012, Sargsyan was a British citizen. According to the laws of Armenia, a presidential candidate for the past six years must have only Armenian citizenship. Thus, when Sargsyan became the head of state in March 2018, these six years have not yet passed.

The case was initiated under part 1 of Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (“Forgery of an identity card or other official document, use of a deliberately false document”). The maximum sentence is two years in prison. It also provides for a fine and correctional labor.

