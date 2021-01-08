Armenian President Armen Sarkissian suffers from severe coronavirus, reports RIA News, referring to Presidential Aide Hasmik Petrosyan.

According to her, the course of the disease for the head of Armenia is complicated. She added that the president is on self-isolation, continues treatment under the supervision of doctors and temporarily works remotely.

The press service of the head of state confirmed TASSthat Sargsyan suffers the disease in a severe form.

On Tuesday, it became known that Sargsyan, who was in London and remains there now, contracted coronavirus. It was reported that the president’s wife was also infected with COVID-19.

Petrosyan clarified that immediately after the stabilization of the state of health and the permission of the doctors, the Armenian leader will return to Yerevan to fulfill his duties.