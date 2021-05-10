Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree calling for early parliamentary elections. This was announced on May 10 by the portal Aysor…

The elections will take place on June 20. Sargsyan’s decree comes into force the day after the official publication, that is, from May 11.

Earlier that day, the deputies of the Armenian parliament for the second time did not elect the only candidate, Nikol Pashinyan, to the post of prime minister of the country. The head of the “My Step” faction Lilit Makunts announced his nomination during the meeting of the National Assembly.

According to the constitution of the republic, if the parliament does not elect a prime minister twice in a row, then it must be dissolved.

The first vote was held on May 3, then the parliament also did not elect Pashinyan as prime minister, thereby starting the dissolution procedure.

On April 25, Pashinyan resigned as Prime Minister of Armenia for early parliamentary elections. The country’s government resigned after him.

The politician announced his resignation in mid-April against the backdrop of numerous protests in the country.