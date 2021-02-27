Armenian leader Armen Sargsyan has not yet made a decision on the petition to dismiss Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan. About it reports RIA Novosti with reference to the assistant to the Armenian leader Hasmik Petrosyan.

On February 25, the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces announced that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the government should resign, since they are no longer able to make adequate decisions in a crisis situation. In response, the head of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers announced the dismissal of Gasparyan and called the officers’ demand a military coup.

Let us remind that the Constitution of Armenia states that the President can return the relevant act with his objections to the Prime Minister, who has applied for the dismissal of the representative of the high command staff, within three days. If the head of government does not accept these objections, then the president must sign the appropriate act or apply to the Constitutional Court.

We add that the opposition demands from Sargsyan not to approve Pashinyan’s decision to dismiss the head of the General Staff. It was also reported that Sargsyan plans to meet with Gasparyan himself to discuss the current situation in the country.