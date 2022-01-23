Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigned due to the head of state’s lack of real tools, including the ability to influence the issues of “war or peace”, says in a statement published on the website of the country’s leader.

Lack of authority

According to Sargsyan, he thought for a long time and resigned after almost four years of work. The politician explained his actions by the lack of authority.

I thought for a long time and decided to step down as President of the Republic after active work for about four years. This decision is not emotional at all, it follows a certain logic. Armen Sargsyan President of Armenia

When he was nominated for office, Sargsyan hoped that the “new presidential institution” would provide an opportunity to influence foreign policy, economic, investment policy, and relations with the diaspora. He wanted to promote national interests in the international arena. But he failed to do so, he said.

Retirement in 2018

In 2018, a “velvet revolution” took place in Armenia, during which anti-government protests were led by current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the politician recalled. The protests began after news that former President Serzh Sargsyan could head the cabinet. Ultimately, he resigned.

Sargsyan answered the question why he did not leave the presidency back in 2018. According to him, the answer is obvious: he took responsibility for the events as the leader of the country. Armen Sarkissian admitted that he felt obliged to do everything in order to avoid further crisis, clashes and internal splits. He could use all means and experience for these purposes.

I tried to use the authority and connections gained as a result of many years of work, my international political and economic potential to build a strong, stable state Armen Sargsyan President of Armenia

Paradoxical situation

The reality turned out to be that the president does not have the constitutional tools to help his country, Sargsyan explained. According to him, a “paradoxical situation” has developed in Armenia: the president is considered the guarantor of statehood, but in fact he has no instruments of influence. For example, the head of state cannot decide questions of “war or peace.” He also does not have veto power over laws he deems inappropriate.

Sargsyan added that in modern Armenia, various political forces perceive the president’s capabilities not as an advantage, but as a threat. Many are only interested in the personal life of a politician. “The presidential institution should not be the object of gossip and conspiracy theories, thereby diverting public attention from the most important issues,” he said.

This “concern” for me goes beyond morality, ultimately directly affecting my health Armen Sargsyan President of Armenia

Sargsyan thanked the citizens of Armenia, especially soldiers and officers, “for their stamina, endurance, patience and courage in these difficult times for the country.”

Reaction

Political scientist Beniamin Matevosyan believes that Sargsyan’s resignation is an escape from responsibility. According to him, he resigned from his post, not wanting to sign agreements on Armenia’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said that the real power in the former Soviet republic is now represented by the prime minister, so Sargsyan’s departure does not matter much to Moscow.

I think it's some kind of technical point. The main thing is that there should be stability in the whole republic Beniamin Matevosyanpolitical scientist

Reform

Sargsyan, who led the Armenian government from 1996-1997, was elected President of Armenia in 2018. In 2015, a constitutional reform was carried out, and the country switched to a parliamentary form of government. Now the powers of the head of state are exclusively representative. The president is elected by parliament for a seven-year term.