Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with El Pais that if Russian peacekeepers leave Nagorno-Karabakh, there is a risk that the troops of Azerbaijan and Turkey will be deployed throughout its territory.

According to the politician, it is Ankara who stands behind the attack on the Armenian lands in the region, since it was involved in the conflict and indirectly influenced the signing of agreements on its completion. “Turkey attacked the people of Armenia using NATO weapons,” Sargsyan stressed.

He added that although the republic wants to strengthen relations with the European Union, Russia still remains its historical and natural ally in the region. “If you are a nation that has had a history of genocide with its southern neighbor, Turkey, then you need to be very careful. And you need a friend. For many years Russia has been this friend, ”the President noted.

Related materials What is the strength? How defeat in the war over Nagorno-Karabakh changed the balance of power in Armenian politics

Earlier it became known about Turkey’s plans to deploy its military bases in Azerbaijan within the framework of the signed agreements on alliance between the countries. In response, the Kremlin said that the appearance of NATO military facilities near the Russian borders would be a reason for Moscow’s “special attention”.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan, which was part of the USSR. War broke out. In 1994, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, concluded a truce, which was periodically violated.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. They continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.